Chicago Weather: Warmer, sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warmer, sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Warmer, breezy. High: 68, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 73, Low: 52

Monday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 54

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 73, Low: 52

Wednesday: Stormy, cooler by the lake. High: 65, Low: 49

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 44

Friday: mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 56, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News