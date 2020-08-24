Weather

Chicago Weather: Warmest day of the year Tuesday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly dry Tuesday with a chance of passing showers in the northern counties. Warmest day of the year so far with highs approaching 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 59

Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 78, Low: 56

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 55

Friday: More showers. High: 63, Low: 45

Saturday: Few showers. High: 59, Low: 46

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 57, Low: 44

Monday: Mild 50s by lake. High: 65, Low: 48

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
