Chicago Weather: Warmest day of the year Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly dry Tuesday with a chance of passing showers in the northern counties. Warmest day of the year so far with highs approaching 80.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 59: Rain at night. High: 78, Low: 56: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 55More showers. High: 63, Low: 45: Few showers. High: 59, Low: 46: Mainly dry. High: 57, Low: 44: Mild 50s by lake. High: 65, Low: 48