Chicago Weather: Wet and colder than average Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy and cooler than average Sunday, with the most persistent rain expected in the late morning. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cold and wet. High: 46, Low: 35

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rainy. High: 52, Low: 38

Tuesday: Rainy but warming some. High: 55, Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 64, Low: 53

Thursday: Showers likely. High: 76, Low: 51

Friday: mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 57, Low: 34

Saturday: Chilly with showers. High: 45, Low: 36



