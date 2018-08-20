WEATHER

Chicago weather: Widespread scattered showers Monday evening, severe storms possible

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A rainy Monday across the city and suburbs could produce some severe storms as the evening goes on.

Doppler 7 MAX CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

There is on-and-off scattered rain throughout the Chicago area, including some brief heavy downpours from systems moving north, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

Larger storms are brewing to the west in La Salle and Livingston counties. Those storms are moving northeast.

Mowry explained that because skies are clearing in between bouts of range, the air has a chance to warm up and thus produces the potential for severe storms. The risk of severe weather for the area is marginal, Mowry said.

The strongest storms would likely happen in the south and southwest suburbs between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and move closer to the city later at night.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
A few showers and storms continue in the Chicago area on Tuesday. Highs in high 70s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormsevere weatherCook CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Storms move through
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
More Weather
Top Stories
59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
Man, 28, missing from Washington Park
Authorities ID man, girl killed in possible Douglas Park murder-suicide
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Show More
Mom warns other parents about 'necking' game
Student charged after school bomb threat
Hilton Head alligator kills woman trying to protect dog
Pit bull thwarts Back of the Yards armed robbery
More News