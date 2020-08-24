Weather

Chicago Weather: Winds diminish, coldest of the season Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winds diminish as temps hit the coldest of the season Sunday night. Lows in the high-20s to low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Not as chilly. High: 52, Low: 37

Tuesday: Milder. High: 62, Low: 47

Wednesday: Nice. High: 65, Low: 52

Thursday: Even milder. High: 67, Low: 49

Friday: Above normal. High: 69, Low: 50

Saturday: Still dry. High: 67, Low: 49

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 71 Low: 54



