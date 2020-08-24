Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, brief showers late Halloween night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with brief showers late Halloween night. Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Windy, gusts. High: 40 Low: 27

Monday: Still sunny. High: 53, Low: 37

Tuesday: Warming up. High: 60, Low: 45

Wednesday: Very nice. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm. High: 65, Low: 41

Friday: Dry and warm. High: 64, Low: 46

Saturday: Breezy. High: 67, Low: 49



