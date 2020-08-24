Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday. Highs near 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Windy with isolated showers. High: 59, Low: 44

Thursday: Rain late, windy. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 53, Low: 39

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 54, Low: 36

Sunday: Sunny but chilly. High: 49, Low: 35

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 57, Low: 41

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 66, Low: 48

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
