Chicago Weather: Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy, but mainly dry Wednesday. Highs near 60.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy with isolated showers. High: 59, Low: 44: Rain late, windy. High: 52, Low: 34Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 53, Low: 39: Scattered storms. High: 54, Low: 36: Sunny but chilly. High: 49, Low: 35: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 57, Low: 41: Sunny, warmer. High: 66, Low: 48