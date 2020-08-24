Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and cold with lake snow showers Monday. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Monday: Windy, lake effect snow possible. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cold, partly clody. High: 36, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 43, Low: 28

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds High: 47, Low: 26

Friday: More clouds High: 39, Low: 27

Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries. High: 44, Low: 31

Sunday: Still dry. High: 47, Low: 29



