Chicago Weather: Windy, cold Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and cold Sunday morning. Highs in low-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Windy, chills. High: 40 Low: 27

Monday: Not as cold. High: 53, Low: 37

Tuesday: Nice. High: 60, Low: 45

Wednesday: Milder. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Still dry. High: 65, Low: 41

Friday: Still mild. High: 64, Low: 46

Saturday: Breezy. High: 67, Low: 49



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
