Chicago Weather: Windy, cooler Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and cooler with possible sprinkles and flurries Sunday night. Lows in the upper 20s, low 30s.
Monday: Windy, lake effect snow possible. High: 35, Low: 25
Tuesday: Cold, partly clody. High: 36, Low: 25
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 43, Low: 28
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds High: 47, Low: 26
Friday: More clouds High: 39, Low: 27
Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries. High: 44, Low: 31
Sunday: Still dry. High: 47, Low: 29
