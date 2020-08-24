Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, rainy, chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, windy with rain as the day goes on and storms at night. Highs in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, with PM rain and storms. High: 49, Low: 43

Sunday: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 47, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny. High: 51, Low: 30

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 50, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 60, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 58, Low: 44



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
