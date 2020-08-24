Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, rainy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and rainy Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Windy with snow/rain mix ending. High: 42, Low: 31

Friday: Sunshine returns. High: 46, Low: 27

Saturday: Bright and milder. High: 55, Low: 35

Sunday: Sunny, mild. High: 60, Low: 45

Monday: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 47

Tuesday: Showers and PM storms. High: 56, Low: 48

Wednesday: Storms late. High: 67, Low: 43

