Chicago Weather: Windy, stray showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with stray showers or sprinkles Thursday. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Windy, stray showers. High: 48, Low: 33
Friday: Chilly but sunny. High: 45, Low: 35
Saturday: Sunny, pleasant and breezy. High: 57, Low: 35
Sunday: Chilly, windy. High: 42, Low: 27
Monday: Sunny, still chilly. High: 46, Low: 38
Tuesday: Warming up, sunny. High: 58, Low: 42
Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 62, Low: 45
