Chicago Weather: Windy, stray showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with stray showers or sprinkles Thursday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Windy, stray showers. High: 48, Low: 33

Friday: Chilly but sunny. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant and breezy. High: 57, Low: 35

Sunday: Chilly, windy. High: 42, Low: 27

Monday: Sunny, still chilly. High: 46, Low: 38

Tuesday: Warming up, sunny. High: 58, Low: 42

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 62, Low: 45


