Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and warm Monday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 75, Low: 60: Very warm. High: 83, Low: 58: Warm with showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 49: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 59, Low: 45Sunny, drying out. High: 60, Low: 44: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 50: Super Sunday. High: 70, Low: 55