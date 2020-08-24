Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and warm Monday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 75, Low: 60

Tuesday: Very warm. High: 83, Low: 58

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 66, Low: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 59, Low: 45

Friday: Sunny, drying out. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 50

Sunday: Super Sunday. High: 70, Low: 55

