Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, windy and very warm on Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, windy and very warm. High: 88, Low: 57: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 61: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 64: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 66: Mostly sunny, mainly dry Labor Day. High: 83, Low: 71: Sunny, still warm. High: 86, Low: 69:Mostly sunny, more humid. High: 87, Low: 65