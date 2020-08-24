Weather

Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, windy and very warm on Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, windy and very warm. High: 88, Low: 57

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 61

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Monday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry Labor Day. High: 83, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm. High: 86, Low: 69

Wednesday:Mostly sunny, more humid. High: 87, Low: 65



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl killed, brother critically injured in Auburn Gresham crash
Cook County sheriff's police shoot person on Chicago's SW Side
Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY
Video of suspects in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting released by police
Virus-proof building? West Loop developer builds COVID-19 prevention into workplace
Chicago landlords still worried after CDC issues eviction moratorium
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
Show More
More than 100 buildings damaged, at least 40 destroyed in Kenosha unrest
COVID News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive
U of I cracks down on students violating COVID-19 protocols
Kenosha police release photos of persons of interest in arsons during protests
Woman involved in Winnetka pier incident charged with hate crime
More TOP STORIES News