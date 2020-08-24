Chicago Weather: Windy with mix of sun, clouds and record warmth Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mix of sun and clouds Monday with potentially record warmth, with highs forecast in the mid-70s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Sunny, breezy, record high: 76, Low: 61
Tuesday: Breezy, storms late. High: 72 Low: 36
Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 32
Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 57, Low: 39
Friday: Chilly. High: 46, Low: 31
Saturday: Clouds increase. Rain late. High: 47, Low: 42
Sunday: Clearing late. High: 51, Low: 34
