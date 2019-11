Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area, up to 6 inches of snow expected, portions of Lake Shore Drive closed

EMBED >More News Videos Snow fell across the Chicago area Monday morning, creating slick conditions for the morning commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is falling on the Chicago area Monday, with up to six inches of snow expected to accumulate in some areas.About three to five inches of snow is expected in the city and in Illinois, with up to six inches of snow possible in Northwest Indiana. The snow will continue until about 2 p.m. in Illinois and continue in Northwest Indiana.Portions of Lake Shore Drive have also been closed until further notice, according to the Chicago police. Officials tweeted Monday afternoon that water issues on the road from 67th Street to 71st Street on the northbound lanes have forced them to shut down the roadway.Officials recommend finding an alternative route and avoiding the area.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake Ill., Lake Ind., La Salle, McHenry and Will counties until 2 p.m. It will be in effect for Boone and DeKalb counties until noon Monday. The advisory is in effect in Porter and Jasper counties until 6 p.m.A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for La Porte County in Indiana until Tuesday afternoon.A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect in Chicago until 12 p.m. Tuesday.A mix of rain and snow was falling in parts of the city early Monday with steadier snow in the northern and western suburbs. As of 11 a.m., Wood stock has received 4.3 inches of snow, Lincolnshire received 3,8 inches of snow, Elgin received 3.5 inches of snow and 1.5 inches of snow fell on Oak Lawn. As of 6 a.m., 0.6 inches of snow has accumulated at Midway, with 1.6 inches of snow at O'Hare.The weather has led to problems at Chicago's airports, including a plane sliding off a runway at O'Hare . At Chicago's airports, 755 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 93 flights at Midway as of 11:45 a.m. Incoming flights at O'Hare are being delayed by an average 4 hours and 57 minutes.In some areas people woke up to inches of snow covering their cars, walkways and sidewalks. Those who have to work the holiday and drive in or commute in dealt with slick roads and poor visibility with the snow and strong gusty winds."It feels too early for snow it just," said John Reyes. "I've been here 60 years, I've never experienced winter coming so early.""I say it's too early," said Caris Avila. "I'm not a fan of snow a bit too early. I feel like we just skipped fall."Traffic was lighter than usual because of the holiday but once the snow came down traffic slowed down considerably.In DuPage County folks woke up to several inches of snow on the ground and it was wet and heavy to clean up. It was a rough wake up call for many this morning."They were pretty atrocious, although the highway itself wasn't so bad. It's just we were all going so slow but the side roads were just fighting along," said commuter Dan Becker."I am trying to leave late so that I can see maybe if there are fewer people on the roads then there would be, so that was my strategy," said commuter Amanda Roberts."Due to the weather, visibility, and availability of clear runways, there is a traffic management program in place for arriving flights. We have slowed down the hourly arrival rate," said FAA official Tony Molinaro.Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday before dropping into the teens overnight. The high on Tuesday will be just 21 degrees, with a low of six degrees and subzero wind chills.The snow is creating hazardous conditions on the road for the morning commute and drivers are warned to take caution while driving.The Illinois Department of Transportation is putting out hundreds of plow and salt trucks on the roads in Chicago and the suburbs. IDOT officials are hoping for lighter traffic on Monday with it being a holiday, but they're treating it like a normal weekday.