Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area, up to 7 inches of snow expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mix of rain and snow is falling on the Chicago area Monday morning, with up to seven inches of snow expected to accumulate.

About three to five inches of snow is expected in the city and in Illinois, with up to seven inches of snow possible in Northwest Indiana. The snow will continue until about 2 p.m. in Illinois and continue in Northwest Indiana.

A mix of rain and snow is creating slick conditions for the morning commute Monday.



A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake Ill., Lake Ind., La Salle, McHenry and Will counties until 2 p.m. It will be in effect for Boone and DeKalb counties until noon Monday. The advisory is in effect in Porter and Jasper counties until 6 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for La Porte County in Indiana until Tuesday afternoon.

A mix of rain and snow was falling in parts of the city early Monday with steadier snow in the northern and western suburbs.

Temperatures will peak in the low 30s Monday before dropping to 12 degrees over the next two nights, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs of 22 and 29 degrees, respectively.

The snow could create hazardous conditions on the road for the morning commute and drivers are warned to take caution while driving.

RELATED: Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation is putting out hundreds of plow and salt trucks on the roads in Chicago and the suburbs. IDOT officials are hoping for lighter traffic on Monday with it being a holiday, but they're treating it like a normal weekday.

At Chicago's airports, 32 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 90 flights at Midway as of 5:13 a.m.
