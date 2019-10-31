Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area

Here's the forecasted timing of the expected worst conditions. Rockford area Thursday morning, Chicago late morning into afternoon. #ILWX pic.twitter.com/7YiQmzA07B — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 31, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicago area residents may experience a wet, snowy start to their Halloween.A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties.An advisory was issued in Cook and DuPage County until 6 p.m. Between 2-4 inches of snow is possible for much of DuPage County and western Cook County, according to officials.A winter weather advisory is also in effect for Lake, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties until 6 p.m. and in effect for McHenry and DeKalb counties until 4 p.m.Thursday morning commute is expected to be extremely messy with very slick roads, and state police as well as local police are strongly encouraging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and allow for extra travel time.The National Weather Service sent out a tweet with predicted times of when road conditions may be worst during morning commutes.Parts of the south and western suburbs were surprised by wet, heavy snowfall Wednesday morning."I can't believe it this early. I started thinking. I don't even have the snowblower set up yet. No shovels are out," said Glen Ellyn resident Bob Anderson."I thought it was fall. Now it's winter I guess," said Bob's son, Chris Anderson.The heavy early-season snow also knocked out power to hundreds of residents in La Grange."I had no idea this would happen. It is depressing to think that Halloween is tomorrow and that we have already had our first snow of the season," said resident Kristin O'Connor. "But can't control mother nature right?"As of Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., a ComEd spokesperson said 1,700 customers are still without power systemwide. Roughly 44,000 customers had their power restored, and 400 crews are still out in the field. The hardest hit areas were located in the western suburbs.The heavy snow caught a lot of people off guard, including Blackhawk Heights resident Joe DeFalco."Apparently summer is over. Winter is here," DeFalco said.ComEd reported that more than 6,800 customers in Cook County were without power for some time Wednesday, while DuPage County had 7,300 customers without power and Will County had only 129 outages.ComEd officials warn people to watch for downed power lines while driving and to reach out to them at 1-800-334-7661 if you come across a power line.