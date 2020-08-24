Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Weather Advisory until midnight as snow ends and frigid temps set in Saturday night. Low dropping below zero.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wind chills form -10 to -25. High: 6, Low: -2
Monday: More snow. High: 13, Low: 8
Tuesday: Snow ends early, very cold. High: 16, Low: 0
Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 19, Low: 16
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow again. High: 22, Low: 17
Friday: Windy, cold. High:20, Low: 2
Saturday: Frigid again. High: 5, Low: -10
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More