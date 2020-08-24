Weather

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Weather Advisory until midnight as snow ends and frigid temps set in Saturday night. Low dropping below zero.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wind chills form -10 to -25. High: 6, Low: -2

Monday: More snow. High: 13, Low: 8

Tuesday: Snow ends early, very cold. High: 16, Low: 0

Wednesday: Dry and cold. High: 19, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow again. High: 22, Low: 17

Friday: Windy, cold. High:20, Low: 2

Saturday: Frigid again. High: 5, Low: -10

