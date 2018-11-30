WEATHER

Chicago Weather; Freezing rain overnight leads to slick roads

Freezing rain overnight wrapped up before the morning commute Friday morning, but some slick spots remain.

Freezing rain overnight wrapped up before the morning commute Friday morning, but some slick spots remain.

The ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out conditions on the northbound Edens Expressway, where the roads were mostly clear with some slick spots. Another potential hazard for drivers could be some fog Friday morning.
The melting ice has been creating a big danger this week for people walking and driving through downtown Chicago. Even more large chunks fell from skyscrapers and high-rises Thursday.

As a result more roads and sidewalks were blocked off. Some people actually had to dart out of the way to avoid getting hit.

One driver was not so lucky, with ice crashing through a parked car.

Friday morning, Hubbard Street remained closed between Clark and State streets.
