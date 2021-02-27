Weather

Lakefront strolls, dining al fresco; milder weather brings Chicagoans out of hibernation

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With that nasty cold stretch behind us and the piles of snow melting away, it almost feels like Chicagoans are ready for a day at the beach.

"You want to go skiing when you see it but then you also want to go swimming right now," said Lisa Seigneur.

This weekend Chicago feels like it's coming out of hibernation.

Sunny blue skies helping clear the way for a refreshing lakefront stroll.

Chicago Weather: Clear with spring-like warmth Saturday

"Amazing, it's like the great big thaw of the city," said Seigneur. "It's nice to see the city opening up again and people out living life again."

As Seigneur and Jude Fitzgerald made their way to grab a bite to eat, they said they're both happy to be able to dine al fresco.

"We can sit outside and still catch up and support our local restaurants," said Fitzgerald.

Runners opted for lighter coats and some even braved shorts.

But don't be fooled.

It is still chilly and puddles are replacing the snow.

"Put on your layers, put on your boots and get on out and enjoy it," said Fitzgerald.

"I think now everyone had a super tough year in 2020 and it continues to carry over into 2021. It feels like a renewal," said Seigneur.

"It's like heavy on earth," Fitzgerald said.
More TOP STORIES News