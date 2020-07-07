Weather

Chicago Weather: Temperatures forecast to continue to rise as residents try to beat the heat

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago had already logged 14 days of 90 degrees and there is more hot weather on the way.

The high for Tuesday is forecast to be 93 degrees, with a high of 95 degrees expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

From hitting the trails early to slathering on the sunscreen and taking a dip in the lake, people are doing anything and everything they can to beat this heat.

"We're about to go get a cooler fan to try to wait it out for a little bit longer," said walker Paivia Brown.

In an effort to save some money on electric bills, Brown is buying another fan for her home. But with a one-year-old daughter at home and more hot and humid temperatures on the way she may be re-thinking her plan.

"I'm hot all the time," she said. "It's hard to sleep, I need my sleep. I have a one year old, so her too, she's like struggling in bed with me. We're going to figure it out. Most likely I'm going to have to switch on that a/c."

For others heading outdoors to try and stay cool, pools and splash pads in Chicago and several suburbs are still not an option because of COVID-19, but some of the public beaches here in Evanston have opened and folks from the city and suburbs are flocking here to take a cool dip.

"The beaches just opened here and now I understand there's lifeguards, so we can get in the water here so that's a good thing too," said Natalie DuBois.

There are resources to help people during this stretch of hot weather.

If the heat index tops 105 degrees for two consecutive days, cooling centers in the city will open. They've been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing and face masks will be required.

You can call 3-1-1 to find a cooling center that's close to you.

The hot weather is prompting the Illinois Tollway to launch 24-hour patrols to locate and assist stranded drivers.

Twelve patrol trucks will be on duty around the clock into the weekend to assist state police

Those patrols are also taking precautions due to COVID-19, like carrying masks, gloves and hand sanitizers from motorists who may need to wait inside patrol vehicles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoevanstonheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD sergeant's son among victims of July 4th weekend violence
19 shot, 4 fatally Monday in Chicago
1 charged with murder for fatal West Side shooting of girl, 7
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
'I believe in white power': McHenry woman charged after face mask dispute
Kanye West's Yeezy? The Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
'Blackout Day 2020' encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses
Show More
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 614
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
Chicago Dogs to hold first home game at Impact Field amid reopening
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, few storms Tuesday
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
More TOP STORIES News