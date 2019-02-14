EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5134490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Falling ice is creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and drivers in downtown Chicago.

Large chunks of ice keep falling from skyscrapers downtown and police had to shut down several streets Thursday morning.Police had to shut down streets here around the Willis Tower as well as near the former John Hancock Center. A large chunk of ice fell off and shattered a window on a building across from the Willis Tower ,causing glass to hit the sidewalk.No one was injured, but this area is heavily populated with commuters during the morning rush.Meanwhile, the former John Hancock Center has also had several chunks of ice falling from hundreds of feet up.Thursday morning a piece hit a car below, blowing out the rear window. Police had to block off a portion of the street near Michigan Avenue and Delaware Place."I was parked in front of the Hancock visiting somebody and next thing i know is they're calling me my back windshield was obliterated," said Paul. "If it had been a human it would have killed 'em. Look at the back window you see what happened."Since Tuesday, pedestrians have been running for cover downtown and in the Loop as this ice keeps coming down sometimes in sheets."Coming home from work, I'm just looking and see all the ice, next thing you know I, just hear loud pieces of ice falling i start walking in the street," said Leon Anderson. "It's dangerous i just start hearing them fall big huge chunks.Buildings have signs posted on the ground to warn people of the dangers here and Thursday many will want to be very aware of it since temperatures will be warmer, loosening up that ice.