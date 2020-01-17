Weather

Cold deaths: 21 reported in Cook County this season | List of public warming centers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been 21 cold-related deaths in Cook County this season, including two reported Friday by the medical examiner's office.

A 47-year-old man died as a result of combined drug toxicity with cold exposure as a contributing factor, according to the office. He was was pronounced dead on December 17 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

The office determined a 71-year-old woman died as a result of cold exposure with cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor. She was pronounced dead on November 15.

Both deaths have been ruled as accidents.

As Chicagoans prepare for a huge drop in temperatures, ABC7 reminds residents that there are public buildings designated as warming centers. A complete list can be found here. Please note that hours vary by location so it's best to call ahead, and most are not open on holiday weekdays unless indicated.
