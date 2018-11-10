Cold temperatures and strong winds arrive in Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4661193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Hines VA Hospital Veterans Day Celebration will take place despite the cold.

Winter is still several weeks away, but Chicagoans got a taste of it Saturday morning.The weekend kicked off with a cold and blustery Saturday morning, with very cold temperatures in the upper teens and mid-twenties.Many areas saw wind chills in the single digits, wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, and near-record unseasonably low temperatures.In the city of Chicago, the record low of 18 degrees for November 10 was set just last year.Temperatures for November 10, 2018, are not likely to climb out of the low- to mid-thirties.Despite the temperatures, crowds are still expected at the Hines VA Hospital Veterans Day Celebration. Organizers said heated tents will be available for the ceremony and a parade will be held at 10 a.m.