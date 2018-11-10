Cold temperatures, strong winds hit Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4661193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Hines VA Hospital Veterans Day Celebration will take place despite the cold.

Winter is still several weeks away, but the Chicago area got a taste of it on Saturday.It was cold and blustery in the morning with temperatures dipping to 18 degrees - almost to the record low. Just a year ago, Chicago set the record low of 18 degrees for Nov. 10.Wind chills were in the single digits with wind gusts up to 30 mph.Temperatures climbed barely into the 30s later in the day, butDespite the temperatures, crowds still attended the Hines VA Hospital Veterans Day Celebration. And Simeon High School's game against Nazareth Academy still went on at Gately Stadium.Temperatures will be a tad warmer on Sunday, but Monday and Tuesday morning lows will be back in the teens.