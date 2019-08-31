hurricane dorian

Chicago ComEd crews head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian landfall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Florida residents brace for Hurricane Dorian, Chicago ComEd crews are preparing to travel down south to help.

ComEd is sending more than 400 employees and contractors to support restoration efforts after Dorian makes landfall.

Currently, five volunteers with the American Red Cross are in Florida waiting for the storm, one of them is a retired Chicago firefighter.

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to hit Monday night as a Category 4 storm.



Morris Bowies is in West Palm Beach, Florida. His group is scoping out sites to make sure people have a safe place to find shelter once Dorian makes landfall. This is his third time volunteering during a major hurricane.

"I've seen how people are displaced and the Red Cross' mission is to alleviate suffering whereever we can, and I'd down here pre-landfall trying to line up spaces for shelters, warehouses, other offices we might need," Bowies said.

Bowie said he has seen homeowners and business owners in Florida rushing to cover their windows with plywood.

TRACKING DORIAN: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path

He also said supermarkets are currently trying to keep their shelves stocked, and many people are turning to social media to check which store has a full supply of goods.

The ComEd crews are part of a larger contingency of employees from all the Exelon utilities assisting in restoration efforts, the company said.

After completing safety trainings upon arrival, ComEd crews will help repair damage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible during an expected multi-day restoration effort, the company said.
