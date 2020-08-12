ComEd outage affecting nearly 200K across Chicago area, power may not be restored for days

WATCH: ComEd gives update on Chicago area outages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd outages are still affecting nearly 200,000 Chicago area customers two days after severe storms brought a derecho and several tornadoes to northern Illinois.ComEd said 199,870 customers are still without power as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. At one point, more than 800,000 customers lost power due to the storm, ComEd said. The south suburbs were hit hardest, where more than 100,000 are still without power."This is not just about wires and poles," said Rich Negrin, spokesperson for ComEd. "With a storm this bad, with this much damage, it's not just a repair job. In some of the areas that are impacted, it's actually a rebuild. We're going to rebuild areas of the grid that have been significantly damaged by the storm. And that rebuild is not just a repair, it's going to take some time."The vast majority of outages should be restored within the next 24 to 48 hours, Negrin said, though some in the hardest-hit areas may not have power until 3 p.m. Saturday. Around 1,500 technicians are coming from around the country to help with the repairs, the company said.Wrigleyville resident Liam Boyd's kind neighbors allowed him to borrow some power as he sat on his side porch "office" Wednesday morning."They know I'm here and it's helpful," Boyd said. "I've got a power outlet here at the house so that's good."Many in the Wrigleyville neighborhood are still in the dark. Resident Alexis Gross said she's been checking the ComEd app daily."Earlier in the day it was showing that it was gonna come back around Saturday at 3 p.m., but we've gotten some revised estimates that it's now going to come on tomorrow," Gross said. "So that's good, but it's obviously been a major inconvenience, especially trying to work from home during COVID."In Harvey and Lombard, many elderly are sitting in the dark and the heat."He said, 'Go wake up our daughter' so I went up to grab her in the dark because there's no power, and that's when we heard the crash," said Jocelyn Enison, Lombard resident.Jocelyn and her husband Steve are still recovering from the harrowing moments after a tree fell onto their home and crashed into their children's bedroom."It came through the kitchen wall, like straight in through and knocked our trash can over and shattered our guest room looks like a scene out of a movie," Steven Enison said.Jocelyn was able to grab their daughter seconds before the crash."That was when I panicked you know and we just ran down as fast as we could and then things just continued to bang and crack," Jocelyn said.The National Weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in Lombard, with winds up to 95 miles per hour.In Harvey, multiple power lines were ripped from the ground, leaving a mess of wires for blocks."All this stuff came up; I've never seen nothing like this before in my life," said Annette Thurmond, who lives at the Turlington West Apartments, a high rise senior living facility.Without electricity, residents there are left pleading for help."We don't have electricity so that means we don't have no means of fan, air, cooking or anything," Thurmond said."We need to be put up if this is going to last a long time because we in the second day already and we suffering," said Sheila Henderson, resident.Residents said they can't wait days for the power to return."This is really scary for everyone that lives in this building because there's elderly people that's in here, a lot of them is on oxygen," Henderson explained."Somebody help us, we need some help now," said Rick Weaver, resident.Residents said they've reached out, calling the Red Cross and city leaders but are still waiting unsure when their electricity will be back on.ComEd said power likely won't be restored in Lombard until Saturday.In Elmhurst, named in honor of its large collection of trees, branches and in some cases entire downed trees littered the streets. One apartment building had the roof partially torn off.Fallen trees ripped down power lines, leaving residents in the dark. The entire downtown area of Elmhurst is also without power. Some larger merchants brought their own generators to keep going, but they are the exceptions. Even power to the traffic light at the main intersection in town is still off one day later.ComEd crews are working on the situation, but in DuPage County alone there are tens of thousands without electricity."We've got outages in 58,000 homes," said DuPage County Commissioner Peter DiCianni. "ComEd's response has been weak."In Westchester, crews cleared debris from the streets; downed branches and parts of trees. At least one tree, judging by the char marks left behind, was likely struck by lightning, officials said."I was upstairs and I heard a big pop, just like that," said Carol Safelover, Westchester resident.Safelover said she heard what sounded like a transformer blowing out when the wind and rain hit, but there was no damage to her home."Very thankful because we saw it blowing and it was like 'Oh my gosh!'" she said.The derecho lasted several hours as it tore across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. A scientist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado. Officials in the Iowa cities of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown say the damage is extensive.