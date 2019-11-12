Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather

Monday's snow was followed by a sharp blast of frigid temperatures through the night which is turning the day's snow and slush into ice.
The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security announced Sunday warming centers have opened for residents who do not have access to heat and need a safe place to go.
Officials are reminding residents to take precautions during the winter weather.
COLD WEATHER TIPSW
- Never use your oven for heat
- Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard)
- Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use
- Use electric space heaters with extreme caution - avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed
- Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activity
Municipalities and townships around Cook County have opened warming centers for area residents:
Berwyn (Library)
2701 S. Harlem Ave.
Berwyn, IL
9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. F-SAT
1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. SUN
Transport: No
Berwyn (Freedom Park)
3701 S. Scoville Ave.
Berwyn, IL
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. M-THU
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Berwyn (Recreational Dept.)
6501 W. 31st St.
Berwyn, IL
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Bloom
425 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. M/W
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. T/THU/F
Transport: No
Bremen
16361 S. Kedzie Parkway
Markham, IL
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Calumet
12633 Ashland Ave.
Calumet Park, IL
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call (708) 388-6606.
Cicero (Village Building)
4949 W. Cermak Rd.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Cicero (Library)
5444 W. 34th St.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Cicero (Community Center)
2250 S. 49th Ave.
Cicero, IL
8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Elk Grove
2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Hanover (Senior Center)
240 S. IL Route 59
Bartlett, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/F
8:30 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. T and THURS
8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. SAT
Transport: Yes; only available within the township. Cost: $1 donation each ride. Please call (630) 483-5600.
Lemont (Township Offices)
1115 Warner Ave.
Lemont, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.
Lemont (Community Center)
16300 Alba St.
Lemont, IL
9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, please call (630) 257-2522.
Leyden
2620 N. Mannheim Rd.
Franklin Park, IL
6:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. M-F
6:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. SAT
6:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SUN
Transport: No
Maine
1700 Ballard Rd.
Park Ridge, IL
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Niles
5255 Lincoln Ave.
Skokie, IL
9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Norwood Park
7833 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M - THUR
9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Oak Park
130 S. Oak Park Ave.
Oak Park, IL
8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, for residents 60 years old and older, and adults 18-59 years old with a disability. Please call: (708) 383-4806.
Orland Park
14807 Ravinia Ave.
Orland Park, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M/W/THUR/F
8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. T
Transport: Yes, for seniors 55 and older. Please call (708) 403-4222.
Palatine
721 S. Quentin Road
Palatine, IL
8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. M
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. T- F
8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. SAT
Transport: No
Palos
10802 Roberts Rd.
Palos Hills, IL
8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Proviso
4565 W. Harrison St.
Hillside, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: Yes, for seniors 60 and older. Please call (708) 449-4300.
Rich
22013 Governors Hwy
Richton Park, IL
9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
River Forest
8020 W. Madison St.
River Forest, IL
8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Riverside
27 Riverside Road
Riverside, IL
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Schaumburg
1 Illinois Boulevard
Hoffman Estates, IL
8:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. M-THURS
8:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Stickney
7745 S. Leamington Ave.
Burbank, IL
8:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. F
Transport: No
Wheeling
1616 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. M-F
Transport: No
Worth
11601 S. Pulaski Rd.
Alsip, IL
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-THURS
8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. F
Transport: No
For more information, contact the County Department Emergency Management and Regional Security at 312.603.8180 or visit cookcountyemergencymanagement.org.