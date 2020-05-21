Crews pump floodwater from Willis Tower but power still out, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The tallest building in Chicago is still without power Thursday as crews work to assess the damage from after a substation in Willis Tower flooded due to heavy rain earlier this week.
ComEd said as of Wednesday night crews were able to pump out all four-feet of water that flooded the tower's basement and repairs have begun.
Officials said there is no estimate yet on when power will be restored.
ComEd is working with building management, CFD and the city of Chicago to re-energize the Willis Tower safely, officials said.
Crews will have to restore power to the high-rise in phases, a ComEd spokesperson said.
