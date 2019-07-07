Weather

Search for missing Indiana teen postponed due to dangerous wave, current conditions

By and Mark McGinnis, Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Large waves and strong to dangerous rip currents continue to impact Chicago area beaches Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Michigan beaches and shoreline in Cook County and Lake County, Indiana. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. in Illinois and until 5 a.m. Monday in Indiana.


Dangerous swimming conditions from strong rip currents and structural currents are expected along the beaches, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement. In addition, winds of 15 to 25 mph from the north-northeast are creating waves of 4 to 6 feet with minor flooding along the shoreline.

Despite the red flags lining the waterfront to warn beachgoers of the dangerous conditions, there were still people swimming on Sunday.

"Just know that there is a hazard that's out there and you've got to be aware of it," said Patrick Maloney, battalion chief of the Chicago Fire Department's special operations unit. "You shouldn't be swimming by yourself and definitely don't be swimming if there's no lifeguards around."

Maloney said CFD and the park district would work to make sure everyone stays safe but that beachgoers should "use common sense."

Briana Novella and Daniela Negrete drove two hours for a beach day but opted to stay on the sand due to the warning.

"We thought it was going to be sunny but the waves are really high and we always hear about people getting caught in the water and not coming back," Novella said.

RELATED: Swimmer missing near Michigan City as weather service warns of life-threatening waves
EMBED More News Videos

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.



Meanwhile, the search for a teenager who went missing while swimming in the lake Saturday night was postponed Sunday due to those dangerous water conditions.

Rahem Mason, a 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, was swimming in the area of Washington Park in Michigan City around 7:10 p.m. when he went under the water and didn't resurface, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Rahem Mason, 17, went missing while swimming at Washington Park in Michigan City, Indiana, on Friday.

Rahem Mason, 17, went missing while swimming at Washington Park in Michigan City, Indiana, on Friday.



Emergency responders immediately began searching upon arriving to the scene Saturday, including using boats and a helicopter deployed by the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities said, though dangerous waves and rip currents prevented scuba divers from entering the water to search.

The incident occurred after normal swimming hours, authorities said, and the water has been closed throughout the day Sunday due to those dangerous waves and currents.



The dangerous surf conditions developed Saturday afternoon as a cool front dropped south and winds shifted to the northeast from Waukegan south through Chicago and Gary, Indiana. This has allowed waves to build from 3 to 6 feet as they crash on beaches.

Wave size and strength are driven by wind speed and the distance the wind travels over Lake Michigan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countysouth shorechicagobeachesswimmingrip currentlake michigan
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Swimmer missing near Michigan City amidst warning of life-threatening waves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
63 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
LOOP ATTACK: Pregnant woman, man stabbed in altercation
Man accused of killing son over cheesecake appears in court
Driver in fatal Lawndale hit-and-run crash charged
Rapinoe fuses politics, pay and tech with World Cup win
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake
Show More
2 NW Side spots cool Chicagoans with classic, exotic takes on creamy treats
New life skills kitchen helps adults with autism gain independence
Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant this fall
Bourbon warehouse fire leaves 23-mile alcohol plume in river
Body pulled from the water near Bridgeport
More TOP STORIES News