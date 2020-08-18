Dangerous swimming conditions expected Tuesday at Lake Michigan beaches, NWS says

Strong currents and waves reaching up to six feet could make for dangerous swimming conditions along the lakefront, the National Weather Service said.
Swimmers in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, are warned to stay out of the water and avoid piers, jetties, breakwalls and other structures along the shoreline, the NWS said.
Tuesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures remaining in the 70s, according to ABC 7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz.
A few light lake showers could be expected throughout the day as well but any rain will be minimal and brief, he said.
The body of a Chicago teen was who went missing was found Monday after five people were seen struggling in Lake Michigan in Indiana.
According to Indiana Conservation Officers, just after 11 a.m. Monday, a diver with the Portage Fire Department located the victim near the Portage Riverwalk break wall.
Rescuers were originally called to the riverwalk Sunday after witnesses say they saw a group of people struggling in the water along the riverwalk around 10:45 a.m.
All of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 18, officials say.
Dangerous swim conditions will continue through Tuesday evening, Schwarz said.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.