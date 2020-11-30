forecast

Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Lakeshore bike trail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was knocked down by big, dangerous waves on a bike path Monday morning.

ABC 7 Chicago's meteorologist Larry Mowry warned about the dangers of the waves on Twitter.



The large waves were expected while a Lakeshore Flood Advisory was in effect since 12 a.m. Monday. This advisory will continue until Tuesday 6 a.m. for Northern and Central Cook County in Illinois.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was also put out in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, which will continue until noon Tuesday. Lake County also has a Winter Weather Advisory that will last until 9 p.m. Additionally, Indiana saw Winter Weather Warning in LaPorte, Starke and Berrien counties that will last until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Porter and Jasper counties will have a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind will be a problem throughout Monday, and the weather will be much colder than the past weekend.

People were advised to be on alert for high waves and minor flooding near the lake by Notify Chicago, the city's alert system.
