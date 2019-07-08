the white house

D.C.-area flash floods leave drivers stranded, soak White House basement press workspace

WTOP's Dave Dildine shared these photos from near Canal Road in D.C., writing that authorities are working to escort everyone who could not get to higher grounds on their own. (Dave Dildine/WTOP)

A slow-moving rainstorm Monday washed out roads, stranded drivers and soaked basements, including the White House's, during a chaotic morning commute in the national capital region.

Water gushed into the press workspace in the basement near the White House's West Wing. Government employees worked to drain puddles of standing water with wet vacs.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Ledbetter said the storm dumped about 6.3 inches of rain near Frederick, Maryland, about 4.5 inches near Arlington, Virginia, and about 3.4 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a two-hour period.

"The storm was not moving very quickly," Ledbetter said.

Water levels at Cameron Run in Alexandria, Virginia, a flood-prone area along the Capital Beltway, rose more than 7 feet over 30 minutes after 9 a.m., according to the weather service. Four Mile Run, which runs through Arlington and Alexandria, saw a similar increase.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the fire department in Montgomery County, Maryland, said emergency workers used boats for dozens of rescues, plucking people from flooded cars.

"Everywhere I turned, there was traffic and roads closed," he said.

Piringer said he didn't immediately receive any reports of storm-related injuries.

In northern Virginia, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said it responded to more than 30 calls for swift water rescues throughout the county. Authorities advised people to avoid driving if possible. Neighboring Arlington County also reported numerous rescues.

Gretchen Eisenberg's morning 4-mile commute usually lasts about 10 minutes. It took her nearly an hour to drive to work from her Frederick home. She stopped to shoot eye-popping video of a Frederick park inundated with raging floodwaters.

"I tried to take my normal route, but I had to turn around and take a different way in because of the flooding," she said.

Federal offices in D.C. are currently open and operating normally, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

The ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwashington d.c.floodingthe white houseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THE WHITE HOUSE
US Women's soccer team to your boss: 'Sorry, not sorry'
AOC invites Rapinoe, USWNT to Capitol after White House remarks
New White House press secretary announced
Sarah Sanders and other notable Trump admin departures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side, CPD says
66 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
Search resumes for teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan
Jeffrey Epstein accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News