Chicago Weather: Dense morning fog causes airport delays, cancellations on Christmas Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flights are resuming their normal schedule Tuesday at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports after flights were grounded this morning due to dense and freezing fog.The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday forResidents were warned to watch out for hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility when traveling on roads and highways, NWS said.The FAA reported all flights were grounded at O'Hare and Midway airports until about 9:30 a.m. due to the dense fog."We're a little stressed out, we've been here since 11 o'clock last night," said Jamie Johnson, who is traveling to California. "I finally got a little nap and we woke up to chaos. Hopefully our flight is not cancelled."According to the FAA, when a ground stop is issued, "flights that are destined to the affected airport are held at their departure point for the duration of the Ground Stop."So far, 54 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 71 flights have been canceled at Midway, split evenly between arrivals and departures.Arrivals at O'Hare are delayed by an average of about 55 minutes, while arrivals at Midway are delayed by an average of 24, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.Departures at O'Hare have been held back by an average of 34 minutes, and at Midway are running with delays of under 15 minutes.According to the National Weather Service, areas of dense fog reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile or less.Temperatures are also expected to drop to below freezing in a few areas and could lead to isolated icy patches on elevated surfaces, the NWS said.NWS warns if you're driving to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of you.