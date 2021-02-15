Chicago Weather: Up to 8 to 12 inches of lake-effect snow expected into Tuesday

The late-effect snow will likely continue mainly in Illinois through Tuesday morning.
Snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 inches of snow is possible in areas impacted by the lake effect.
"The latest models have really converged on significant lake effect snow since such cold air is being dragged over the (relatively) warm open water over the lake," ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra explained.
The bands of snow will likely be relatively thin, but intense, Dutra said.
Weather warnings are expected to continue through Tuesday morning.
The City of Chicago has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles and have asked drivers to slow down in the treacherous conditions.
The heaviest snow is expected to coincide with the evening commute.
Wind could likely cause the snow to drift and gusts could take the wind chill as low as -20 degrees.
Mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday due to extreme cold however community based testing sites will remain open.
Lake Michigan along the city's shoreline looks like a glacier, with more than 90% of it covered in ice. The sight has attracted small, bundled crowds willing to brave bitter temperatures for a glimpse at our urban tundra.
But the cold causes all kinds of problems. A pipe broke at the former Apple store on Michigan Avenue, sending water everywhere and creating a slippery, slushy mess on the street. The dangerous cold on the way poses a direct hazard for anyone outside and drivers on the roads.
Cars themselves also struggle with temperatures like this, especially when buried in snow for days on end.
"Batteries are going off the shelf, tires are blowing out, any fluid that was questionable is starting to freeze,' said Matt Tefka, owner of Fulton Desplaines Garage. "The absolute worst thing you can do to a car in general is let it sit, let alone letting it sit in literally ice and making it become a moving igloo."
The city also said it's working around the clock to try to make sure the most vulnerable citizens are warm and protected.
Considering a forecast that has the city staying below 25 degrees into next Friday, the cold snap will be entering record-setting territory with possibly 15-straight days spent in extreme cold.
A two-week stretch of 25 degree or lower days would place it in the top 10 longest periods ever in Chicago, Castro said. The current record stretch of sub 25-degree days was set in 1899 with a period of 19 days.
While the city might not break that record, there are easier targets. Chicago had a two-week stretch of sub-25-degree days in 2018, and again in 2017. In 1984, the city went through 17-straight days of temperatures below 25 degrees.
The city has dozens of other locations where people can seek shelter during the day, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, public libraries, Park District locations and local police departments.
To locate a center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.
The city also asking people to shovel and salt in front of their homes and businesses and to check on neighbors.
Fire officials also remind people to make sure their smoke detectors are working -- citing a recent rash of fatal fires and offering a reminder not to use stoves for heat and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.