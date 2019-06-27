Chicago Weather: Drivers rescued from high water after storms move through area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- Strong storms brought rain, some hail, lightning and wind to the Chicago area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, particularly in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana.High water from storms led to some dramatic rescues. Crews had to rescue an 83-year-old man who was trapped in a partially submerged car in Steger east of Emerald Avenue on 33rd Street where the neighborhood flooded. The fire department was able to convince the man to get out of his car and they walked him to safety."He's in about maybe four or five feet of water and it's really, really bad," said tow truck driver Hakim Hillman. "He stated to me he's 83 years old and doesn't want to get out of his car. I have the fire department here."There was also a water rescue on Sauk Trail east of Western Avenue near Thorn Creek where a girl on the roof of her car moved to the hood and then climbed onto a fire engine.Heavy rain also moved through Crown Point, making it difficult for people to drive or get around.Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect in parts of southern Cook County and Northwest Indiana Thursday morning.