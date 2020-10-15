Weather

Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says

SILVER SPRINGS, Maryland -- This year has brought its fair share of unprecedented events to the American historical timeline. A global pandemic, an extremely active hurricane season, a hotly-contested election season and an urgent call for social justice will all be in the 2020 scrapbook.

Now there's something else.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that this previous September was the hottest the Earth has seen since 1880. The organization has logged weather data for over a century and reported that year-to-date global temperatures were running second highest in the 141-year climate record.

NOAA scientists believe 2020 could end up ranking among the Earth's top three warmest years on record.



Many of the 10 warmest Septembers have all happened since 2005. This year also had the warmest January through September stretch for Europe, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherheatnoaaweatheru.s. & worldheat wave
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL FOID card applications, background checks show boom year
UChicago Booth School classes go remote after COVID-19 exposure
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Send a WWII veteran a card for her 100th birthday
Maywood leaders consider water shut off moratorium as hundreds get warning notices
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
IL reports 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
Show More
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
'Belushi' movie is vibrant reflection of comedy legend's life
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy with sprinkles possible
Social Security checks to increase in 2021
More TOP STORIES News