Hawaii earthquake: 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Kilauea volcano

Hawaii has had to cope with two major natural disasters in 2018, erupting Kilauea and Hurricane Lane, and new aerial video shows how the Big Island has changed.

The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday confirmed that a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Hawaii's Big Island near the famed Kileaua volcano.

The earthquake was recorded in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday morning at 12:55 a.m. local time, according to the USGS.

Kilauea made headlines when it erupted last year, with lava flows from May to August destroying infrastructure and hundreds of homes. And this was not the first time the volcano met another force of nature. The eruption coincided with Hurricane Lane at the end of the summer and the pair altered the island's landscape.



