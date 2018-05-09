ACCUWEATHER

Easy things you can do to beat allergies when pollen count spikes

Are your allergies making you miserable? These tips from AccuWeather will you help you get through the day and breathe easier.

Are your allergies making you miserable? These tips from AccuWeather will you help you get through the day and breathe easier.

If you spend the day outside, pollen can stick to you. Shower at night to prevent the pollen from making its way to your bed and sheets, and be sure to wash bedding regularly in hot water.

Pollen counts are highest from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., so stay inside during the morning hours. The best time to go outside is after a heavy rain when the pollen will have been washed out of the air. You're likely to suffer the most during dry, warm days with high winds.

Keep your car and house windows closed when pollen counts spike. Use the air conditioning to stay cool on those days.

Certain foods can trigger pollen allergies. For example, people with birch tree pollen allergies should avoid fresh apples, though cooked food is okay to eat.

Dress appropriately for the weather. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will keep pollen out of your face, and a mask can help during severe allergy weather.
