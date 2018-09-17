HURRICANE FLORENCE

Coast Guard rescues elderly woman from flooded North Carolina home after Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly woman airlifted from Pender County home

Pender County, N.C. --
Video shows rescue crews airlifting an elderly woman from her home, which was surrounded by floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Maccaferri, a rescue swimmer from Coast Guard, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, rescued the woman from her home in Pender County, North Carolina on Sunday.

The woman ran out of medication and was unable to nourish herself properly, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"She hasn't held any food down for at least three days or water, so it would be smartest to take her to take her to a hospital," Maccaferri says in the video.

Maccaferri then assisted the woman in boarding the basket that hoisted her into the helicopter.

"I know it might be a little scary, but we got you. We're going to take care of you," he says in the video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanestorm damagerescueNorth Carolina
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Tracking Florence: Flooding spreads as deadly storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm and dry Monday
Tracking Florence: Flooding spreads as deadly storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in Van Dyke trial
Off-duty fire captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor
Man charged in 2017 murder of 14-year-old Pilsen boy
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Tracking Florence: Flooding spreads as deadly storm heads northeast
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
Show More
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Fun-loving Cubs visit fading Diamondbacks
Teen brings cocaine-filled balloons to middle school
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Gospel singers coming to Chicago for free concert
More News