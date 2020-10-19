Weather

Epsilon strengthens into Category 1 hurricane in Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Epsilon is forecast for remain at hurricane strength by the time it approaches Bermuda Thursday.

Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.



"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

