Falling ice leads to downtown street closures

Large chunks of ice keep falling from skyscrapers all over the city, and police have shut down several streets downtown Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police have shut down streets here around the Willis Tower as well as near the former John Hancock Center

Both the streets and sidewalks at Franklin, Jackson, Wells and Adams are closed for falling ice. A large chunk of ice fell off and shattered a window on a building across from the Willis Tower causing glass to hit the sidewalk.

Falling ice is creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and drivers in downtown Chicago.



No one was injured but this area is heavily populated with commuters during the morning rush.

Meanwhile, the former John Hancock building has also has several chunks of ice falling from hundreds of feet up.

Thursday morning a piece hit a car below, blowing out the rear window. Police had to block off a portion of the street near Michigan Avenue and Delaware Place.

Since Tuesday, pedestrians have been running for cover downtown and in the Loop as this ice keeps coming down sometimes in sheets.

"Coming home from work, I'm just looking and see all the ice, next thing you know I, just hear loud pieces of ice falling i start walking in the street," said Leon Anderson. "It's dangerous i just start hearing them fall big huge chunks.

Buildings have signs posted on the ground to warn people of the dangers here and Thursday many will want to be very aware of it since temperatures will be warmer, loosening up that ice.
