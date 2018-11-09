WOOLSEY FIRE

Thousand Oaks family devastated after Woolsey Fire destruction: 'I just walked up and my house is gone'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mussetter shared their heartbreak with ABC7 moments after they discovered the Woolsey Fire had claimed their home of 21 years. (abc7carlos/Twitter)

THOUSAND OAKS --
A Thousand Oaks family came back to check on the damage to their home of 21 years after the Woolsey Fire, only to find it totally destroyed.

"I just walked up and my house is gone," Michelle Mussetter said through tears. "It's shocking."

Mussetter added that she was glad no one was hurt.


ABC7's Carlos Granda said he couldn't imagine what the family is going through right now.

"I'm really heartbroken," Granda said. "It's really hard for me even to continue talking because I cannot imagine coming home and seeing everything you have gone like this."

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
