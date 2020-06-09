Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms, strong winds reported as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into Illinois

Wind gusts around 60 MPH reported as fast-moving rain squalls race though area
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are possible across the Chicago area Tuesday as remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal make their way into Illinois.

The greatest chance for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and midnight, and the fast-moving storms are primarily producing bursts of heavy rain and strong winds.

A Wind Advisory went into effect at 12 p.m. for almost all of the Chicago area., including DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, LaSalle Lake, and :Livingston counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the city of Chicago. All Wind Advisories are set to expire at 10 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

The heavy rain and gusting winds are the eastern remanants of Tropical Depression Christobal as it moves into Western Illinois.



Bands of rain that could become severe began racing north through parts of Northwest Indiana and then into Cook, Lake and McHenry Counties starting around 3 p.m. bringing gusts of wind as high as 58 to 62 miles per hour. Downed trees were reported throughout the area in the wake of the storms.

ComEd said 38,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., mostly in the south suburbs and on the South Side of Chicago. Crews have been dispatched to repair power lines and restore power.

EMBED More News Videos

Fast-moving storms left trees down and people without power in the south suburbs as well as on the South Side of Chicago.



More bands are still coming up from the south as Christobal moves up the Mississippi River, but at the moment they do not seem to indicate severe activity.

The first round of storms moved north at about 55 mph. In some areas an inch of rain was reported in less than 20 minutes.

The center of the remnants of Cristobal are expected to track over western Illinois near the Mississippi River, with the eastern parts of the storm system impacting the Chicago area.

An isolated tornado is possible, though the risk appears low.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countylake countymchenry countyboone countydupage countydekalb countykane countylake county indianaporter countythunderstormtropical depressionsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago faces projected to have $700M budget shortfall, Mayor Lightfoot says
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Archdiocese of Chicago plans to reopen Catholic schools this year
Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants
Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago news reporter and anchor, has died
2 new COVID-19 testing sites open in south suburbs
Lollapalooza cancelled by city due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Elgin officers bust a move with protesters at peaceful Black Lives Matter rally
LIVE: George Floyd's casket heading to final resting place
'Go back to Mexico': Woman slapped in face for racist comment
Thousands arrested amid civil unrest in Chicago: CPD
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on SW side: police
More TOP STORIES News