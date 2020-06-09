Chicago Weather: Severe storms, strong winds reported as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6239577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The heavy rain and gusting winds are the eastern remanants of Tropical Depression Christobal as it moves into Western Illinois.

Fast-moving storms left trees down and people without power in the south suburbs as well as on the South Side of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are possible across the Chicago area Tuesday as remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal make their way into Illinois.The greatest chance for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and midnight, and the fast-moving storms are primarily producing bursts of heavy rain and strong winds.A Wind Advisory went into effect at 12 p.m. for almost all of the Chicago area., including DeKalb, Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, LaSalle Lake, and :Livingston counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the city of Chicago. All Wind Advisories are set to expire at 10 p.m.Bands of rain that could become severe began racing north through parts of Northwest Indiana and then into Cook, Lake and McHenry Counties starting around 3 p.m. bringing gusts of wind as high as 58 to 62 miles per hour. Downed trees were reported throughout the area in the wake of the storms.ComEd said 38,000 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., mostly in the south suburbs and on the South Side of Chicago. Crews have been dispatched to repair power lines and restore power.More bands are still coming up from the south as Christobal moves up the Mississippi River, but at the moment they do not seem to indicate severe activity.The first round of storms moved north at about 55 mph. In some areas an inch of rain was reported in less than 20 minutes.The center of the remnants of Cristobal are expected to track over western Illinois near the Mississippi River, with the eastern parts of the storm system impacting the Chicago area.An isolated tornado is possible, though the risk appears low.