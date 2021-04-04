Wis. firefighters battling multiple wildfires in Menomenee Falls; burn permits suspended

Wisconsin agency suspends burn permits amid dry conditions

Part of Indiana Dunes National Park is closed because of a wildfire.

MADISON, Wis. -- Firefighters are battling a large wildfire in Menomonee Falls Wisconsin.Officials ask that roads near the fire be avoided. Officials warned that a combination of snow melting earlier than usual, low humidity and high winds would cause very high danger across the state this weekend.The Department of Natural Resources reports over 200 wildfires have burned 450 acres (182 hectares) so far this year.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suspending burning permits in its jurisdictions in 43 counties and mobilizing firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.The agency regulates burning in 43 of the state's 72 counties.Department Fire Suppression Specialist Catherine Koele announced Friday that the agency has suspended burning permits in those counties and is urging people not to burn debris like leaves or have backyard bonfires.Eric Martin is another department fire suppression specialist. He said the agency has pre-positioned firefighters and equipment at ranger stations across the state and the department's entire firefighting staff will work though the weekend.