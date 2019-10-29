Chicago Weather: First signs of snow spotted in Sugar Grove, Waukegan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow has officially made its first appearance of the year in some of Chicago's northern and western suburbs early Tuesday morning.Reports of snow from Sugar Grove to Waukegan have been confirmed as the rain changes over. The precipitation may affect visibility until around 7 a.m. when it is expected to clear up a bit.The city of Chicago can expect rain during the morning hours with colder temperatures sticking around throughout the day.Highs are expected to reach the lower 40s Tuesday.