weather

Chicago Weather: First signs of snow spotted in Sugar Grove, Waukegan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow has officially made its first appearance of the year in some of Chicago's northern and western suburbs early Tuesday morning.

Reports of snow from Sugar Grove to Waukegan have been confirmed as the rain changes over. The precipitation may affect visibility until around 7 a.m. when it is expected to clear up a bit.

The city of Chicago can expect rain during the morning hours with colder temperatures sticking around throughout the day.

RELATED: Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday

Highs are expected to reach the lower 40s Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagosugar grovewaukegancoldsnowweatherrain
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Spring, summer rain delaying fall harvest; farmers at risk as winter looms
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
Couple turns home into community pantry for flood victims
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU meet for 16 hours overnight; negotiations continue for 13th day
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
President Trump makes first official visit to Chicago, thousands protest
Toddler struck, killed in Lisle driveway
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday
'Dancing with the Stars' Halloween Night: dance-by-dance recap
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Show More
Elmhurst College to remain closed after new threatening graffiti found
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Rev. Jackson, treasurer's office offer property tax assistance to homeowners
Man charged with murder, arson in Gary house fire
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
More TOP STORIES News