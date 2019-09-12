Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Warning in effect for McHenry, Lake, Ill., counties as storms bring soaking rains

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:45 a.m., with the National Weather Service warning of runoff from heavy rainfall could cause areas of flash flooding and rapid rises on creeks and rivers.
The downpour caused major flooding on the roadways in Zion and as far north as Kenosha, Wisconsin. Video shows a car stuck in high waters at Route 173 and Galilee Avenue.
WATCH: Cloud rotation in Island Lake
The storms began moving through the area Thursday night and even prompted a tornado warning in Lake County (Ill.).
What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?
Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.
Joe Cicero, who recorded the rotating clouds near McHenry, said the temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in mere minutes.
A funnel cloud was spotted near the Lake in the Hills Airport, but it was not clear if it touched down at any point.