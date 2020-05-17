Chicago Weather: Strong to severe storms bring risk of flooding, hail, even a tornado; Flash Flood Warning issued

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Chicago area Sunday, as more rain is expected to fall on already saturated ground.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More flooding is likely Sunday as several rounds of heavy rain and storms are expected across the Chicago area.The National Weather Service has issued afor much of the Chicago area from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. The warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, Livingston, McHenry and Will counties.The city and suburbs can expect to see widespread rain most of the day Sunday. Most areas will see between 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall, with high amounts possible in localized areas.But ABC 7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said any breaks in the rain Sunday afternoon may help severe storms later in the day, especially along and south of Interstate 80."The drier we get for a portion of the afternoon, the stronger the storms are going to be when that cold front arrives," Dutra said.As a cold front pushes through the area Sunday afternoon, potentially severe storms could bring flash flooding, hail, high winds and even the chance of tornadoes."My main concern will be a brief spin-up tornado, weak as it may be," Dutra said.The greatest risk for severe weather and flash flooding will be between 2 and 7 p.m., when slow-moving storms could dump an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time.May has been soggy so far, with 4.52 inches of rainfall in the first 17 days of the month. With more heavy rain on the way, we could get close to last year's record for wettest May ever, when 8.25 inches of rain fell.This forecast comes after heavy rain into Friday morning led to flooding on Chicago area expressways, with cars being stuck in high standing water, and in residents' homes.